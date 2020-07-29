Regional News of Wednesday, 29 July 2020

Ya Naa hails Akufo-Addo for supporting businesses

King of Dagbon, Ndan Ya Naa Abukari II and President Akufo-Addo

The King of Dagbon, Ndan Ya Naa Abukari II, has praised President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for supporting businesses with stimulus packages.



According to the Dagbon King, businesses and livelihoods must be salvaged and that he was happy businesses received stimulus packages as well as relieves in electricity and water supply.



“I listened to your 14th broadcast to the nation and noted with happiness all the good programmes you outlined to mitigate the burden and hardship of Covid-19.”



The Ya Naa said the people of Dagbon fully appreciated the impact government had made in the last three years , working to improve the living conditions of the people of Dagbon.



“The monumental peace that you restored in Dagbon is enough for everyone to appreciate the value of your presidency. The tittle we conferred on you is Dagbon Malti Naa Abudani is indeed befitting of your and we would continue to cherish that honor we conferred on you.”



The Overlord stressed that the numerous developmental projects in Dagbon by the Nana Addo led government has employed many youth lessened the hardship of several families and contributed to the reduction of youth unemployment in the country.



The King of Dagbon commended government for the water supply system project to be constructed in Yendi adding that the project will end the current rationing system painfully adopted by the Ghana Water Company Limited and ensure that the people of the region receive the needed supply of potable water for domestic and industrial consumption.



Ndan Ya Naa appealed to government to step up its support to farmers and also open up roads to facilitate the movement of agriculture produce to large market centers for in the region and beyond.



“Increase agriculture produce would need electricity to add value to some of the produce in the form of Agro-processing and storage. About 150 towns and communities here are without electricity which could easily be connected to the rural electricity programme. I therefore appeal to you to expand the rural electricity programme coverage in the yendi municipality and beyond since the current 48% coverage is wholly insufficient to spur local agro-processing development.”



The Ya Naa donated a parcel of land at Datoyili, a suburb of Tamale for the construction of the governments proposed police training school.



“Such institutions when built here in the North mean region would improve the security architecture of the region.”

