Tuesday, 14 July 2020

Ya-Naa breaks silence on why he ‘banished’ Yendi Divisional Police Commander

Ya–Naa Abukari Mahama II

The Gbewaa Palace in Yendi has finally broken its silence about the Ya–Naa’s decision to banish the Yendi Divisional Commander of the Ghana police service from his traditional jurisdiction.



The Dagbon overlord, Ya–Naa Abukari Mahama II, on Saturday ordered the police commander, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Peter Kofi Ayarizeng to leave the Yendi town following allegations that the police chief disrespected his authority by refusing to withdraw a matter from the police station for settlement at his palace.



Police report on the incident said, the police commander fled the town after some angry youth had threatened to attack him should he failed to leave after 7pm that day.



It was not clear which matter the overlord requested the police to handover to his palace for resolution as the Gbewaa palace had been tight-lipped on the incident.



However, official sources at the Gbewaa palace have been explaining to MyNewsGh.com what prompted the Y- Naa’s action.



“The matter was over a chieftaincy dispute at Sanguli in Tatale and the Police Commander sacked a representative of the Ya – Naa from the police station”, a top communication official at the palace disclosed to MyNewsGh.com.



“One self-imposed chief reported the chief of Sanguli, who was installed by the late Ya – Naa Yakubu Andani II to the police and the chief run to Ya-Naa to intervene in the matter”. The official added



The palace source said the conduct of the Police Commander had brought the Gbewaa palace into disrepute, hence the reaction of the Ya – Naa to serve as a warning to any public official who might want to disregard the authority of the overlord.





