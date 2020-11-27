General News of Friday, 27 November 2020

Ya-Na assures EU of permanent peace in Dagbon

Ya-Na Abukari II

Ya Na Abukari II has given an assurance to the European Union (EU) delegation to Ghana that there will be permanent peace in Dagbon now and forever.



The King who was receiving the delegation in his Palace was grateful to EU and the Yendi peace centre for collaborating to ensure peaceful election on December 7, 2020, adding that with peace in Dagbon they could encourage investors into the area.



Bishop Vincent Sowah Boi-Nai, Catholic Bishop of Yendi Diocese who led the delegation indicated that the Yendi Peace Centre had also met some of the EU members on different assignments in Ghana all geared towards the December 2020 polls.



He said they briefed the members of the Union on their peace programmes towards the elections in the areas of workshops, seminars, town hall meeting, peacebuilding for women groups, youth groups, chiefs, political parties including peace work for them.



He appealed to the EU to support them to expand the Peace Centre Assembly Hall in Yendi, and the construction of a library, where Christian and Islamic books would be stocked for the youth to learn more about peace. Mr Krystian Spodaryk Governance Cooperation Officer of the European Union expressed gratitude to the people of Dagbon.



Mr Krystian said the free pillars of their programme included; tackling electoral violence, conflict prevention with National Peace Council, Regional House of Chiefs and Support to security actors, particularly the police.



He said the programme was signed by European Union and Government of Ghana (GOG) on 30th September 2020 in Accra and they began working with National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) in the country.



Miss Justine Verdier, Responsible de Bureau Bruxelles, Gestionaire de Programme Senior, police reform and community safety, Non-Governmental Organization based in Switzerland working in Central Africa and West Africa in the areas of Security and Justice, social co-existence and peacebuilding said they were working with EU and their programme would start early 2021. They were accompanied by Mr Mohammed Awall Inusah- COGINTA Governance, Peace and Security Expert, in Ghana GNA





