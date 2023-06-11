YPYC marks Green Ghana Day with Edem, partners

General News of Sunday, 11 June 2023

Source: Cedric Dzelu, Contributor

The Young Professionals and Youth Coalition (YPYC) has marked the Green Ghana Day with the Ghana Young Men’s Christian Association (YMCA) and musician, Edem, by planting trees within the compound of the Ghana YMCA and its environs.



The Green Ghana Day, established in 2021 by Ghana’s President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo-Addo is a multisectoral collaboration intended to restore the lost forest cover of Ghana and to contribute to the global effort to mitigate climate change. Since its inception, the initiative has directly contributed to the planting of over seven million trees across the country.



The YPYC represented by its Vice-President and Climate Envoy, Cedric Dzelu explained the reasons for which the organisation undertook this exercise. “We have responded to the call of the president of Ghana to go planting in an attempt to restore our forest cover and to preserve nature. I'm excited the partnership between the YMCA, YPYC and the musical legend Edem is bearing fruit. I have no doubt that this partnership will rally young and old in our country and beyond to fight against climate change and to address environmental issues,” Cedric Dzelu stated.



Speaking about the involvement of the Ghana YMCA, National President, Charles Habiah (Esq), explained that the Ghana YMCA considers environmental preservation a priority development area and called for more collaboration to increase efforts towards preserving the planet.



“We, in the Ghana YMCA, are committed to the afforestation projects as part of the climate change agenda. In fact, in the World YMCA, one of our key pillars is Sustainable Planets where issues of climate change is a big deal for us. For this reason, though it's a working day we've all set apart part of our time to come and join in the tree-planting exercise. It is said that when the last tree dies the last man must die. So, wherever you are, we invite you to join this campaign, and we are excited to be part of it to contribute our quota to saving our planet,” Habiah stated.



On his part, famed musician, Edem explained that participating in and amplifying the Climate Change agenda is his contribution as an artist to the nation’s development. He also revealed that he is set to release a new song dedicated solely to inspiring action on climate change.



“I’m excited we've teamed up with the Ghana YMCA to plant trees and also to create awareness on climate change. Let me also officially announce that we have the song which is going to lead the way for the advocacy for global climate change and everything related to environmental sustainability, renewable energy, fossil fuel, and so much more. So a big thank you to the YMCA and everybody who is planting trees to save our planet,” Edem announced.



Following the completion of the planting, the YPYC and its partners shall continue to advocate for climate action and mobilise stakeholders to enact policies that preserve the sanctity of the planet.















