Regional News of Thursday, 10 December 2020

Source: Kwabena Agyare

YPN congratulates President Akufo-Addo for his re-election

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Young Professionals Network (YPN), a network of young professionals that focuses on advocacy for youth empowerment and seeks avenues for young ones to unearth their talents as the future workforce of Ghana has congratulated President Akufo-Addo for winning the 2020 Presidential race.



The President beat stiff competition from the NDC’s John Dramani Mahama to retain his seat as president of the country.



President of YPN reacting to the president’s victory said, “We trust that the next 4 years will experience enhanced transformation in the life of the citizens. We wish you the very best of the next 4 years.”



According to the Chairperson of the EC, Jean Mensa who declared the results, President Akufo-Addo at the end of the polls had 6,730,413 representing 51.595%. The NDC’s John Mahama had 6,214,889 representing 47.366%.

