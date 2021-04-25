YPF congratulates young MPs nominated for ministerial appointments

Politics of Sunday, 25 April 2021

Source: GNA

The Young Parliamentarians Forum (YPF) has congratulated young Members of Parliament (MPs) on their nomination and appointment to fill various Ministerial and Deputy Ministerial positions under President Akufo-Addo's government.



They said it was the first of many congratulatory messages on their well-deserved nomination and appointment to a higher office in the country.



A statement issued and signed by Betty Nana Afua Krosbi Mensah, MP Afram Plains North and Vice President, Young Parliamentarians Forum commended the President for following the example of his predecessors.



Some of the young MPs nominated and subsequently assumed various ministerial portfolios after Parliamentary approvals include; Sarah Adjoa Safo, MP for Dome Kwabenya and Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, MP for Ofoase-Ayeribi and Minister for Information, Samuel Abdulai Jinapor, MP for Damongo and Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Francis Asenso-Boakye MP for Bantama and Minister for Works and Housing.



The group was elated that President Akufo-Addo also nominated George Mireku Duker, President of YPF and MP for Tarkwa- Nsuaem as Deputy Minister Designate for Lands and Natural Resources.



According to the group Mr Mireku Duker’s versatility, dedication and exemplary leadership qualities earned him several successes in his political career which they are proud of.



Other hardworking members of the Forum nominated by President Akufo-Addo include; Mavis Nkansa Boadu, MP for Afigya Sekyere East, Deputy Minister Designate for Roads and Highways, Nana Dokua Asiamah-Adjei, MP for Akwapim North, Deputy Minister Designate for Trade and Industry, John Ntim Fodjour, MP for Assin South, Deputy Minister Designate for Education among others.



The Statement said the President’s nomination of young people demonstrated his certainty in the young MPs and also buttressed his resolve in building a better future with deserving youth ambassadors.



“To our colleague young MPs Ministers and Deputy Ministers Designate, you are a proof that good things come to those who are willing to sacrifice to achieve higher goals, as this new portfolio would be a good match for your skills and dedication. We urge you to keep working hard and give off your best to lift the image of Young Parliamentarians Forum high. We appreciate the President for following the example of his predecessors to believe in young people.



“Remember, to whom much is given, much is expected. Leadership and Members of the Young Parliamentarians Forum (YPF) are hopeful that this opportunity given to our young men and women would go a long way in strengthening and increasing the quantitative and qualitative participation of the Ghanaian youth in order to eradicate poverty, foster growth and ensure that the youth remain the most critical and influencing stakeholder in national development” the statement added.