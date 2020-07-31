General News of Friday, 31 July 2020

Source: YFM

YFM presents Chief Imam a cow for Eid-Al-Adha celebrations

The YFM team in a group photo with the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Dr. Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu

Ghana’s number one youth-oriented station, YFM has set the mood for Eid-Al-Adha celebrations as together with winner of the latest edition of the ‘What Can You Do on Y’ they presented a cow to the Chief Imam, Sheikh Dr. Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu.



The 'What Can You Do on Y' segment of the Ryse N Shyne Morning Show is a feature of the new campaign dubbed ‘Y Refresh. While the Y Refresh Campaign presents exciting urban content from an array of great talent, the campaign also has a healthy mix of fun, Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives and giveaways.



In the ‘What Can You Do On Y’ segment, listeners give responses to what they can do with a certain offer from YFM and then the listener(s) with the best answers win the prize.



Ahead of the Eid-Al-Adha, YFM selected its winner based on his compelling answer given in response to the question ‘What Can You Do With a Cow on Y’.



Winner of the latest edition, Mensah Noah answered that he was going to make money from selling the cow to buy and rear two young cows that would eventually allow him to give the Sheikh Imam a gift.



YFM fast tracked the process of generosity to the Imam by presenting the cow to the Imam, together with Mensah Noah.



Present at this event was the Chief Executive Officer of Global Media Alliance, Ernest Boateng, Chief Operating Officer of Global Media Alliance Broadcasting Company, Edwin Amankwah, Director of Broadcasting at GMABC, Timothy Karikari, Programmes Manager of Y FM, Eddy Blay, Host of Ryse N Shyne, Brown Berry, Producer Lukman Evergreen Mumin and Host of Y Campus Express, Johnny Stone.



Speaking on this initiative embarked on by YFM, Programmes Manager of YFM, Eddy Blay stated, "The What Can You Do On Y segment translates your wishes into reality. And it is great that our winner thought of such a selfless act. This act of kindness proves that indeed Ghana has a promising future where people are not only thinking of what can benefit them."



Winner of the edition, Mensah Noah could not hide his excitement at this eventful moment that he said: “it is just overwhelming. I did not expect it this way; that YFM will just do something great like this. I thought it was just a small cow. I feel so great and blessed to be in the presence of the Chief Imam”.



Explaining why he decided to present a gift to the Chief Imam, he stated, “This is for him to continue the good work he always does. The Chief Imam is a unifier in that he brought Christians and Muslims together. He is also helping the needy on the streets”.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.