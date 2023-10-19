YEAS presents scholarship to 60 students

Regional News of Thursday, 19 October 2023

Source: Yaw Banda, Contributor

In its quest to assist underprivileged students in securing tertiary education, the Youth Education and Awareness Society (YEAS), a non-governmental Islamic organisation, has presented scholarship support to 60 tertiary students in Accra.



The annual scholarship by YEAS, which focuses on promoting education for the youth, is to enable the beneficiary students, made up of 31 males and 29 females, mostly drawn from Accra and Kumasi, to partly pay for their fees and other educational needs.



The scholarship package for the Muslim and non-Muslim students, who are in universities, technical, nursing, and teacher training institutions, was given cash ranging between Ghc3,000 and Ghc1,000 and learning items.



Sheikh Issah Ibrahim Adam, Director of YEAS, in his address at the 6th sponsorship presentation ceremony, gave the assurance that the organisation was making efforts to expand its coverage to support more students across the region.



The annual Educational Support Programme of YEAS, he explained, is also to promote academic excellence among secondary students from deprived communities who are assured of the NGO’s support on entry into the tertiary level, “based on our belief that education is the key to quality livelihood and sustainable development.”



In his welcome address, Alhaji Abdul Rahman Ibrahim, Operations Director of YEAS, noted that the education support programme has so far supported 117 students, after offering scholarships to 8 students in 2018; 15 students in 2019; 22 students in 2020; 28 students in 2021; and 44 students in 2022.







The programme, he said, is in line with YEAS’ humanitarian services for communities, adding that the NGO, which has its headquarters in Agona Swedru in Central region, rotates its annual educational support among communities to assist underprivileged students.



“Our journey over the past six years has been marked by unwavering commitment, tireless effort, and unshakable hope. Our efforts have already borne fruit, with more than 20 beneficiaries successfully completing their programmes at their various tertiary institutions,” he said.



Alhaji Ben Abdallah Banda, Presidential Coordinator for Zongos and Inner-Cities Development Secretariat, in his speech read for him, commended YEAS for the financial intervention for students, describing it as a remarkable contribution to quality youth development.



For his part, Sheikh Amin Osman, General Secretary of the Coalition of Islamic Humanitarian Organisations of Ghana, advised the beneficiaries to optimise the scholarship support by achieving academic excellence.







He also advised tertiary students to focus on their education and avoid being lured into the “demonic practice of LGTBQ,” saying the promoters were using all forms of enticement, including financial rewards, to lure young people.



Alhaji Sulley Issah, Zongo Chief of Okaikwe, who graced the event, advised the youth against indiscipline and called for responsible parenting, explaining that the growing menace of youth indiscipline is a symptom of irresponsible parenting.



Madam Geraldine Ashitey, Tesano Branch Manager of Ecobank Ghana, for her part, commended YEAS for the educational support intervention and gave assurance of the bank’s continuous collaboration in providing financial literacy for the beneficiaries, whom she urged to make maximum use of the financial assistance.