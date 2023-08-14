YEA launches garment, textiles module to foster skill development and job creation

General News of Monday, 14 August 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Youth Employment Agency (YEA) has taken a significant step toward addressing skill gaps and boosting employment prospects for the youth with the introduction of the "Youth in Garment and Textiles Module."



The launch event, held in Kumasi, highlighted the pivotal role played by the Garment and Textile industry in Ghana's economy, contributing to export revenue, job creation, and cultural preservation.



Kofi Baah Agyepong, the Chief Executive (CEO) of YEA, emphasized that the new module is designed to empower young individuals interested in tailoring and dressmaking.



This initiative not only bridges skill gaps but also paves the way for sustainable employment opportunities within the industry.



The program encompasses comprehensive training in various aspects of garment and dress production, ranging from fabric selection and cutting techniques to sewing, pattern making, and alterations.



Agyepong outlined the program's innovative approach, aiming to engage existing apparel start-ups to contribute to its implementation. This involves on-the-job training by selected Garment and Textile partner companies, as well as micro and small-scale seamstresses and tailors who will provide apprenticeships for youth within their communities.



The Garment and Textile module has already garnered substantial interest, with over 2,000 registered beneficiaries shortlisted for training. Additionally, 500 master craftsmen in the micro and small-scale dressmaking and tailoring category have been selected as trainers. Notably, more than 20 industrial garment companies have been engaged to train beneficiaries in large-scale garment manufacturing.



Agyepong revealed the YEA's impressive accomplishment in exceeding its 2023 youth employment projection by 16%. Already, 84,483 youths have been engaged across various sectors of the economy, surpassing the initial target of 71,500.

He credited this success to the agency's commitment to the President's vision of sustainable job creation for the youth.



Madam Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, Chief of Staff at the Office of The President, reaffirmed the government's dedication to youth employment interventions.



She highlighted initiatives such as Free SHS, Free TVET intervention, and business support schemes aimed at enhancing productivity and development. Osei-Opare commended the Garment and Apparel Module as a pivotal step in promoting technical and vocational education as a viable pathway to employment.



The Minister for Employment and Labour Relations, Ignatius Baffour-Awuah, emphasized the government's ongoing efforts to bolster the capacities of the youth and establish an enabling environment for job creation.



He underscored the critical role of job creation in national development and revealed plans to expand and diversify the YEA's module offerings in the near future.















Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



AE