Regional News of Saturday, 26 September 2020

Source: Exla Group

YAWC Network Council swears in global leaders and chapter executives

Young African Women Congress swears in its first Global President and Vice President

The Young African Women Congress (YAWC) Network Council, the highest decision making body of the YAWC Network, has on Friday 25th September 2020 at 14:00GMT sworn into office, its first Global President and Vice President.



The virtual ceremony took place on a Zoom platform in the presence of all the seven Chapter Presidents and their Executive bodies, specifically, Liberia, Ghana, Sierra Leone, Nigeria, Cameroon, Uganda and Kenya, who were also sworn into office on the day.



In a welcome note delivered by the Chair of the Council and Executive Director of ExLA Group, Mr Daniel Osei Tuffuor, he expressed delight at the ceremony, giving a bit of the background of the Network and the fact that it was borne out of the annual Young African Women Congress Convocation.



He also stressed on the main agenda of the Network, which is the grassroots mobilisation of women at all levels for leadership and development of the continent of Africa. He was optimistic that they would deliver on their mandate and become a legacy.



Delivering the keynote as the Guest Speaker, Madam Carol Annang, a Board Member of ExLA Group and the Managing Director of Secure Pension Trust, congratulated all the leaders of the network in an emphatic way. She charged them with the responsibility of looking for the real issues confronting women on the ground and mobilise the needed support beyond perceived boundaries.



This was followed by the official swearing-in and taking of Oath of Office by the leaders starting with the Global President to officially commence their responsibilities. This was led by Mr Peter Mensah, Esq., Member of the ExLA Group Legal Team and Nana Freduah Agyemang Osborn, Esq., Senior Legal Advisor at ExLA Group.



On behalf of all Executive Members who were sworn-in, the Global President, Ms Jacqueline Nyapendi delivered an acceptance speech. She thanked the Council and the Management of ExLA Group for the opportunity given her and her colleagues to serve and help build a stronger Network.



The Chairman then took all newly elected and appointed Executives through a short orientation session with highlights of the Vision and Mission of the Network giving credence to the critical roles to be played by the Global President, down to the Executives at the Chapter level. He answered a few questions posed by some of the leaders on essential issues to end the session.



Mrs Evelyn Oye Lamptey, YAWC Network Global Vice President gave the vote of thanks,



The ceremony was moderated by the Executive Secretary of the YAWC Network Secretariat, Ms Cynthia Kaminta.





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.