YACC Ghana and Green Drops train young women on beads making

Regional News of Monday, 12 April 2021

Source: Aminu Ibrahim, Contributor

Two youth-led organizations, Youth Alliance for Community Change (YACC Ghana) and Green Drops Foundation have partnered to train over 30 women on the skill of beads making to enable them to overturn their financial difficulties.



The skills training which took place on Saturday, April 10, 2021, at Yaru, a community in the Wa East District of the Upper West Region aims to provide income-generating skills that will empower women to realize their financial goals and overcome persistent gender-based barriers.



The session featured seven teenage mothers with the objective of helping them to salvage their plights of being teenage mothers.



The training which places premium on creativity and value addition took participants through sandals designs, key holders, necklaces, bangles and ladies handbags.



The day-long intensive training presented appreciable substantiation of the organizations’ direct impact and relevance towards human development, employment and wealth creation that seeks to improve the socio-economic standards of beneficiaries as well as reduce unemployment.



Speaking on behalf of the organizations, Aminu Ibrahim, the Acting Chief Director of YACC Ghana, stated that the training was orchestrated as part the organizations solemn resolve to bring hope to the doorsteps of youth groups and especially young girls and women who wish to acquire hands-on skills as a means to creating self-employment.



He underscored the need for participants to take optimum advantage of the training to better their lives, the lives of their families and especially see the fulfilment of their children’s educational needs.



While commending the participants for their time and cooperation, he also called on them to be ambassadors of girl child education and to stand against any barriers stumbling their education – that is, teenage pregnancies and early childhood marriages.



The participants on their part, commended YACC Ghana and Green Drops Foundation for bringing to their doorsteps such a ‘magnanimous’ opportunity that would change their lives for the better.



Madam Rahama Inusah, a participant said the training has become useful to them (women) at a time where they had to resort to tree-cutting for charcoal. She urged her fellow women to hold the training in high esteem and make the organizers proud.



A teenage mother, name withheld, confessed that the training was very beneficial to her in person, saying that if there were such opportunities, she would not have been in her present condition.