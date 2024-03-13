Xikpo stool gets new chief after 25 years of vacancy

Regional News of Wednesday, 13 March 2024

Source: Selorm Peter, Contributor

The chiefs and people of Xikpo in the South Tongu District of the Volta Region have appointed a new chief after 25 years of the absence of a chief in the district.



The colourful coronation event also saw the outdooring of three (3) other elders of the Torgbui Exi Stool, including the Agbotadua.



The coronation ceremony saw a 26-year-old businessman installed and outdoored as the new Chief, Joseph Adisenu as his Agbotadua, Godwin Afesie as Zikpuitor, and Master Dennis Sekle as the linguist.



The event was attended by hundreds of citizens and friends of Xikpo, as well as some dignitaries from the area.



The ceremony was used to showcase some rich traditions and the potential of the people of Xikpo as the nation marks Ghana Month in March 2024.



The secretary of the Planning Committee, Freeman Fenuku, said the coronation rites were undertaken and supervised by the kingmakers in collaboration with members of the family of the Royal Stool.



The new Chief and his leaders would subsequently be presented to the Agave Traditional Council for the appropriate recognition and courtesies to be accorded and extended to this new crop of traditional leaders.



Speaking at the ceremony, the Left Wing Chief of the Agave State, Torgbui Lavoe Amusu V, stressed the need for the citizens to support the new leadership to develop the community.



He also called for peace and unity in the community, saying these are prerequisites for the total development of Xikpo.



Torgbui Lavoe Amusu V cautioned the new chief against the sale of lands in the community, explaining that the Agave State lands are family properties that the Dufia has no control over.



He urged Torgbui Exi IV to ensure peace and unity among his leaders to realize the development agenda of Xikpo.



Torgbui Exi IV, in his address to the large gathering of citizens and well-wishers, thanked all and sundry who immensely supported his installation, coronation, and outdooring rites, events, and activities.



The absence of a Dufia for Xikpo for the past 25 years has retarded the development of the vibrant farming community, whose citizens are engaged in vegetable and food crop farming such as okro, tomato, pepper, maize, and cassava.



He pledged his commitment to the development of Xikpo and called for cooperation and support towards the realization of the developmental goals of the community and beyond.



He noted that the task ahead was enormous, but with support from his people, victory would not elude them.



Torgbui Exi IV replaced the late Torgbui Exi Akakpo III, who was known as Chief Superintendent Andrews Awleshie.



Until becoming the new Dufia of Xikpo, Torgbui Exi IV was called Hayford Soku.



As part of the coronation and outdoor rites, there was also a general cleaning in the community in addition to a thanksgiving service held on Sunday.



