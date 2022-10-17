Wurunia Assemblyman appeals for basic school in his community

Regional News of Monday, 17 October 2022

Source: Kwaching Agwaazeh

The Assemblyman for Wurunia electoral area in the Kasena Nankana West District of the Upper East Region , Vincent Abongpare Alhassan, has appealed for the construction of a basic school to enable children of school-going age to have easy access to basic education in his electoral area.



With a population of about 5,000, the community has no basic school, compelling children to trek long distances to school at Yidania and other towns.



Speaking to Kwaching Agwaazeh in an interview after presenting 32 mathematical sets and pens full founded by the Assemblyman to 32 BECE candidates in his community on Friday, Mr Abongpare decried the lack of a school building in the Area, as their children trekked many kilometers on daily basis to the nearest school in the District.



Wurunia electoral area is the only electoral area in the Kasena Nankana West District without school or CHPS compound making life unbearable for the residents.



Mr Abongpare said they had made persistent appeals to the government and NGOs to come to their aid but had received no positive response.



He emphasized that the community was in dire need of social amenities such as toilets, boreholes, electricity, CHPS compound, school among others.