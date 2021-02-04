General News of Thursday, 4 February 2021

Wrong time to die, mask up – Gabby Otchere-Darko advises

Gabby Otchere Darko is a leading member of the New Patriotic Party

Now more than ever, it is important that everyone keeps safe, and avoids being hit by the fast-racing coronavirus.



Just as the world thought things were getting better, particularly Ghana, there was a resurge. Not only are the numbers rising now, but new variants of the virus are being discovered.



World leaders, medics, frontline workers and virtually everyone is championing the course for strict adherence to the COVID-19 safety protocols, to ensure lives are saved.



An ardent member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko is the latest to have his voice added.



In a rather sarcastic but emphatic message to Ghanaians, he cautioned and encouraged the wearing of face masks by all.



“This is the wrong time for a Ghanaian to die. No big funerals and all the celebrations that come with a big send-off. So, please, if you can, avoid dying and especially via Covid-19 and save your sendoff event for later koraaa. Wear a mask!” he wrote in a tweet.



Meanwhile, government has reintroduced some restrictions on public gatherings and large events, to curb the spread of the virus.



Ghana now has 5,786 active cases out of some 68,559 confirmed cases, with 777 of these being new cases. 433 deaths have been recorded and 62,340 people have recovered and have been discharged.



