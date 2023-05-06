‘Write it somewhere, Mahama can never be president again’ – NPP's Charles Owusu

Politics of Saturday, 6 May 2023

Former Head of Monitoring Unit at the Forestry Commission, Charles Owusu has stated that former president John Dramani Mahama has reached the end of his political career as a president.



Charles Owusu, who acknowledged his respect for Mahama's previous governance record and personal achievements, confidently stated that Mahama would fail to secure the presidency in the upcoming elections.



Speaking in a panel discussion on Peace FM’s Kokrokoo on May 5, 2023, he recognized John Mahama's prior experience in leading the country but firmly emphasized that his chances of reclaiming the presidency were slim to none.



“I am saying it today that, NDC led by John Dramani Mahama is done with his work as a president. See, I have a lot of respect for him because he has managed the country before…he will win their primaries all right, but as for the president, he can’t win.



“He can never be president, I don’t hate him but today is 5th of May, write it somewhere, I am saying John Dramani Mahama…he is a gentleman and when you trace his life records for over thirty years, the glory that God has given to him in politics and how he was able to manage the economy together with his personal achievement, I respect him so much, but I am saying that he is done with his work as president. To become a president again, no it won’t happen,” he said.



Mahama previously served as President of Ghana from 2012 to 2016, before losing to Akufo-Addo in the 2016 presidential election. He unsuccessfully ran against Akufo-Addo again in the 2020 election.



The NDC is expected to hold its primaries on May 13, 2023, and Mahama has expressed confidence that he can win both the primaries and the 2024 general elections.







