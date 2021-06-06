Worshippers at TB Joshua's church stranded as building is locked up

General News of Sunday, 6 June 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• TB Joshua's death was announced on Facebook, through his official Facebook page



• Reports show that his church people has seen many followers of the prophet gathering there



• The building has however been locked. TB was 57



Whether it is coincidence or pure providence, the news of the death of the Founder of the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN), Temitope Balogun Joshua, between Saturday night into the morning of a Sunday, was sure to send followers of the prophet flooding to the church premises in Lagos.



Reports and photos shared online by YabaLeftOnline.com show scores, if not tens of people gathered around the church building.



However, the church building has been locked, keeping worshippers, alike curious folk outside its gates.



In the official statement shared on the official Facebook page of the late TB Joshua, it said in part:



"Prophet TB Joshua leaves a legacy of service and sacrifice to God’s Kingdom that is living for generations yet unborn.



"The Synagogue, Church Of All Nations and Emmanuel TV Family appreciate your love, prayers and concern at this time and request a time of privacy for the family."



