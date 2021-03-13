Regional News of Saturday, 13 March 2021

Source: 3 News

Worried Ashanti Regional Minister issues final warning to Kejetia traders ahead of demolition

Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei Mensah

The Ashanti Regional Security Council (REGSEC) has cautioned traders whose shops will be affected by the Kejetia Phase 2 Project that they will have themselves to blame if their goods are destroyed before Monday, March 15.



REGSEC had earlier given a five-day ultimatum for all affected traders to evacuate the areas earmarked for demolition by Sunday, March 14 to make way for the redevelopment of the project.



Speaking on Akoma FM‘s weekend political show Wonsom, Chairman of Ashanti REGSEC, Simon Osei Mensah, who also doubles as the regional minister, reiterated that “by Monday dawn, all the earmarked spaces will be cleared, affected shops and sheds will be demolished so by that time if you still have your goods in your shops, then you will have to blame yourself because I can assure you that we won’t leave any stone unturned”.



Mr Osei Mensah described the delay of the Phase 2 as worrying, a situation he explained makes “Ghana risk losing the over €258 million loan apportioned for the project because the benefactors might terminate the contract if the project continues to delay which sends signals that we are not serious as a people and we are not ready to receive the market”.



He further advised the affected traders to bear with city authorities and abide by the relocation guidelines to fill all the empty peripheral markets dotted across the metropolis and other assemblies to make way for the redevelopment of the project.