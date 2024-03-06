'World's most expensive pit' - Ablakwa to hold media briefing at site of National Cathedral

General News of Wednesday, 6 March 2024

Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has announced a media engagement at the 'abandoned' site of the Ghana National Cathedral Project.



The said event is to take place today, March 6, 2024, at 2pm according to a flyer shared on his social media handles.



He captioned his post thus: Tomorrow I will be engaging the media from the World’s Most Expensive Pit, on the day President Akufo-Addo promised to commission his US$450million (GHS5.7billion) legacy cathedral which he describes as “priority of all priorities.”



Meanwhile, the official handle of the project on X, has described Ablakwa's media engagement as 'fake.'



Ablakwa has been one of the most vocal lawmakers demanding accountability over the use of public resources for the cathedral project.



He has pointed out through social media publications, issues regarding corporate governance breaches, financial impropriety and as well as identity fraud on the part of the secretary of the project's Board of Trustees.



His press engagement ties in to social media trolling of the government with a screenshot of a story in which former finance minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, said during a budget presentation that the project will be inaugurated on March 6, 2024.



The project has stalled over funding challenges and the said inauguration has yet to be confirmed.



