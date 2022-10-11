World Mental Health Day Celebration: SWAGE Consult launches #SpeakUp #SeekHelp Campaign

Health News of Tuesday, 11 October 2022

Source: shadrack n. y yartey

A Social Change Campaign to end the stigma against mental health patients has begun in Accra.



The campaign, dubbed #SpeakUp #SeekHelp which is being implemented by SWAGE Consult, a Non-Governmental Organization, seeks to sensitize and raise awareness of Ghanaians against the stigma of mental health.



The campaign also seeks to encourage dialogue among different segments of society such as school students and teachers, urban residents, civil society and non-governmental organizations, government officials, and media on mental health issues. To achieve this, SWAGE Consult embarked on an Advocacy campaign in schools to give mental health literacy and to encourage them to normalize discussions around it.



Speaking to the students of the Mantse Tacki Junior High School in Adabraka, Accra, the Executive Director of SWAGE Consult, Mr. Shadrack Nii Yarboi Yartey revealed that the World Health Organization estimates that approximately 13% of the population in Ghana suffer from a mental disorder, of which 3% suffer from a severe mental disorder and the other 10% suffer from a moderate to mild mental disorder.



“More than half of the people in Ghana with mental illness don't receive help for their disorders. Often, people avoid or delay seeking treatment due to concerns about being treated differently or fears of losing their jobs and livelihood. That's because stigma, prejudice, and discrimination against people with mental illness are still very much a problem. They are unable to speak up and seek help due to this. This is why we have launched this social change campaign,” he added.



Mr. Yartey emphasized that “in Ghana, mental illness is associated with spiritual and supernatural causes. They are perceived to be a curse from the wrath of deity as a result of sin or punishment for the patient, parents or family misdeeds. This stigma extends to the family to which the mental patient belongs and informs decisions related to marriage for the healthy family member. This campaign is to educate Ghanaians to change this perception.”



On her path, the Community Liaison & Advocacy Lead for SWAGE Consult, Akosua Majorie Otu explained that some cultural beliefs also play a role in reinforcing the stigma. “Some ethnic societies will rather lock up the mental health patient to avoid being stigmatized or bringing the name of the family to disrepute rather than seek medical help. Stigma often comes from a lack of understanding or fear, inaccurate or misleading media representations of mental illness” she added.



She encouraged the students to talk about issues facing them mentally, like bullying or struggles with their studies, and appealed to the government to resource the Ghana Psychiatric Hospital with the needed logistics and equipment to be able to manage and take care of mental health patients. She also called on corporate Ghana to financially support the facility to provide good healthcare and professional counseling to mental health patients.