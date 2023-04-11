World Health Day: Leveraging supplements to improve Health Equity Globally

General News of Tuesday, 11 April 2023

Source: peacefmonline.com

April 7th is World Health Day, when people around the globe focus on and raise awareness about the important heath issues facing their communities. This year's theme, "Health for All," emphasises the need for universal health coverage and highlights the urgent need to address health disparities worldwide.



Economic, social, and environmental inequities can create health disparities, in which certain portions of society have fewer opportunities to achieve optimal health. This is particularly true in developing countries with limited healthcare resources and where many people struggle to access healthy levels of essential vitamins and nutrients.



Supplements, such as those offered by QNET, can help reduce health disparities and improve the health of people in underserved communities. QNET is a leading global e-commerce and direct selling company that offers a wide range of wellness and health products developed to improve the quality of life for people worldwide.



Mr Biram Fall, Regional General Manager for QNET Sub-Saharan Africa, explained how the company’s range of high-quality nutrition and supplement products promote good health and wellness for all. “QNET continues to contribute to World Health Day by leveraging its expertise in nutrition and wellness to create accessible and high-quality products that can benefit people from all walks of life.”



QNET has developed its supplements to address many common and emerging health concerns such as diabetes and immune system deficiencies. An increasing number of countries have noted rising mortality rates due to cardiovascular disease. QNET's Ole health supplement utilises fresh olive leaves extract, which is proven to benefit cardiovascular health by lowering blood pressure, promote normal heart function, and improving blood circulation.



As the world combats new diseases and threats, like COVID-19, strong immune systems are vital to a healthy community. QNET's EDG3 Plus offer a convenient and cost-effective way to obtain essential immune boosting vitamins and essential amino acid/nutrients that may be difficult to get through diet alone, especially in areas where buying fresh produce can be costly or inaccessible.



QNET’s strategy for reducing health disparities focuses on combining its effective, scientifically proven formulas with its innovative business model to provide quality health and wellness products to everyone. "Our goal moving forward is to create accessible, approachable, and holistic nutrition products that meet the needs of our customers while incorporating innovative formulas that go beyond other products in the market. To this end, we are proud to partner with world-class laboratories, researchers, and manufacturers to ensure our consumer products are effective, beneficial, and made with the highest standards » Fall added.



"While striving to offer quality nutrition products to enhance overall health, we also prioritise ensuring that essential vitamins and nutrients are accessible to individuals all around the world through our business," Fall says.