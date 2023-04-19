World Health Day: Agyeman-Manu calls on stakeholders to invest in healthcare services

Health News of Wednesday, 19 April 2023

Source: mynigeria.com

The Minister of Health, Kwaku Agyeman-Manu, says more work needs to be done to achieve universal health coverage that guarantees everyone access to healthcare services.



The minister made the comment at the Oxygen Africa Health Forum, an event organized to mark World Health Day. The event also witnessed the launch of a digital health marketplace, a free-to-access health portal This year’s event was themed "Building a Fairer, healthier world".



Represented by Dr. Baffour Awuah, he noted that guaranteeing access to healthcare for all Ghanaians will require a concerted effort from all stakeholders, including governments, development partners, the private sector and civil society.



He said that there is a need to invest in our health systems and ensure that they are responsive, resilient, and sustainable; stressing that primary healthcare has to be strengthened to ensure that it is accessible and affordable to all. Dr. Awuah said noted that investment in infrastructure, personnel and technologies will be key to growth in the sector.



On his part, CEO and Founder of Corporate Health, Abdulsalam Mohammed said that Digital Health Marketplace has become important as it gives millions of Africans access to healthcare.



He said that the "COVID-19 experience has taught us that without a properly integrated health system, Africa and the world may not be able to survive the next pandemic."



A World Health Organisation (WHO) report of 2022 recommended building resilience, facilitating collaboration and sharing best practices among health stakeholders, and ensuring integrated services.



“The Oxygen Africa Health Forum was born out of the need to contribute to building a strong health ecosystem across Africa,” Mohammed said at the forum on Thursday, April 13.



Ten nurses were rewarded with the Daisy Awards for their contribution to healthcare across the country. This is the first time nurses in Ghana and Africa will receive the prestigious international awards. The awardees were also given the health heroes awards and will be inducted into the Oxygen Hall of fame.



The awardees are; Ruth Sally Kodam, a Senior Midwifery Officer at Tema General Hospital, Ghana; Mrs. Aimee Akotey, Chief Nursing Officer and Head of the Audit Unit of the Nursing and Midwifery Directorate at Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital; 207873 L/CPL Nwakan Njor-Nyaan Johnson, Doris Korkor Roe, HIV coordinator for Worawora Government Hospital in Ghana and Elizabeth Nana Hansen, senior nursing officer at the Burns and Plastic Surgery Unit of Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.



The others are; Josephine Wepiah Atogiwe, Institutional TB coordinator - Kintampo Municipal Hospital; Angela Tsrakasu, Midwifery officer stationed at Avevi CHPS Zone in the Akatsi North District of the Volta Region-Ghana; Ms. Cecilia Ama Ampadu, Retired Principal Midwifery Officer from the Ministry of Health/Ghana Health Service, Mrs. Aisha Bawa and Gloria Sarkodie Addo.