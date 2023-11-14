World Diabetes Day: This too shall pass - Diabetes patient shares hope

Health News of Tuesday, 14 November 2023

A diabetes patient has expressed hopes that when he and others living with the medical disorder work hard at their health, exercise and at right, they can reverse the condition.



Ebenezer Denzel-Amanor explained that there is no doubt that continuously, persons living with diabetes face many health difficulties, but he has encouraged them to continue to strive for better days.



Speaking to GhanaWeb on the occasion of 2023 World Diabetes Day, which falls on November 14, he called on persons living with diabetes to never give up.



“I want to encourage all those who are having diabetes that they should never give up no matter how life becomes and the issues of their blood, especially waking up with your fasting sugars being up when you are trying everything, doing everything right for you to be normal.



“It’s a disorder but I believe if we thrive on, we can reverse it, which is possible. Being a Type 2 Diabetes patient, I’ll say it’s not easy waking up. At time, you are depressed, stressed and everything but we never give up. So, we should focus on the goal to reverse it. Let’s all work towards it, do our normal exercises and eat right,” he stated.



Ebenezer Denzel-Amanor also said that just like all other things, their condition and their challenges will also pass one day.



“I want to encourage everybody that this thing too shall pass. The road has not been easy but thing too shall pass,” he added.



About World Diabetes Day:



World Diabetes Day (WDD) was created in 1991 by IDF and the World Health Organization in response to growing concerns about the escalating health threat posed by diabetes. World Diabetes Day became an official United Nations Day in 2006 with the passage of United Nation Resolution 61/225.



It is marked every year on 14 November, the birthday of Sir Frederick Banting, who co-discovered insulin along with Charles Best in 1922.



WDD is the world’s largest diabetes awareness campaign reaching a global audience of over 1 billion people in more than 160 countries.



The campaign draws attention to issues of paramount importance to the diabetes world and keeps diabetes firmly in the public and political spotlight.



The World Diabetes Day campaign aims to be the:



• Platform to promote IDF advocacy efforts throughout the year.

• Global driver to promote the importance of taking coordinated and concerted actions to confront diabetes as a critical global health issue



The campaign is represented by a blue circle logo that was adopted in 2007 after the passage of the UN Resolution on diabetes.



The blue circle is the global symbol for diabetes awareness.



It signifies the unity of the global diabetes community in response to the diabetes epidemic.



Every year, the World Diabetes Day campaign focuses on a dedicated theme that runs for one or more years. The theme for World Diabetes Day 2021-23 is Access to Diabetes Care.



