Health News of Thursday, 12 November 2020

Source: News Ghana

World Diabetes Day 2020: 5 foods that can help you control your blood sugar levels

File Photo: Eating the right food goes a long way to help diabetes control

November 14th is World Diabetes Day, a day to raise awareness for both type 1 and type 2 diabetes. This year’s theme is The Nurse and Diabetes.



When managing diabetes and prediabetes, the eating plan is a powerful tool.



What you eat is closely connected to the amount of sugar in your blood. The right food choices will help you control your blood sugar level.



Below are foods that can help control your blood sugar levels:



High Fiber Carbohydrates



Foods that are rich in fiber can help you feel full for longer, preventing hunger pangs that might lead to snacking on foods that will spike high blood sugar.



Eggs



The egg is one of the most nutritious foods which are full of proteins. The protein will help keep you full without affecting your blood sugar. Protein not only slows digestion, but it also slows glucose absorption. This is very helpful if you have diabetes.



Pumpkin and pumpkin seeds



Brightly colored and packed with fiber and antioxidants, pumpkin is a great choice for blood sugar regulation. In fact, pumpkin is used as a traditional diabetic remedy in many countries.



Beans and Lentils



Beans and lentils are rich in nutrients, such as magnesium, fiber, and protein, that can help lower blood sugar.



Leafy Greens



Green vegetables are highly nutritious and have very low digestible carbs. Therefore, eating leafy greens is highly recommended for diabetics as they maintain blood sugar levels.



Chia seeds



Eating chia seeds may help benefit blood sugar control. Studies have linked chia seed consumption to reductions in blood sugar levels and improvements in insulin sensitivity.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.