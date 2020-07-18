General News of Saturday, 18 July 2020

World Bank-assisted drains’ project commences at Suame

The project is being executed under the Ghana Secondary Cities Support Programme

Majority Leader and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu has performed a ground-breaking ceremony for work to commence on the construction of storm drains at Suame in the Ashanti Region.



The World Bank (WB)-assisted project, being executed under the Ghana Secondary Cities Support Programme, is to be completed in six months.



It is expected to improve significantly the drainage system in areas such as Maakro, Anomangye, Kronom-Abuohia and Old Suame, to prevent flooding and related negative consequences.



The lack of well-designed drains in these areas had compelled the people to create make-shift pits for the passage of liquid waste, however, some of these facilities had over the years deteriorated and posed as death traps.



“This project would help to alleviate the plight of the people,” Mr. Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, who is the Member of Parliament (MP) for Suame, told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) on the sidelines of the programme.



He said given the urgency of the work to be done, he was liaising with the Suame Municipal Assembly and Messrs GSP Ansong, the Consultants, to complete the project as scheduled.



The Parliamentary Affairs Minister described the current dilapidated drainage system in his area as a nuisance due to the environmental hazards it posed to the people.



Dr. John Osei Bobie-Boahin, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), advised the people to abide by environmental-sanitation bye-laws of the Assembly.



He lauded the Minister for facilitating the project, saying the authorities were committed to addressing the development needs of residents of the Municipality to improve their living conditions.





