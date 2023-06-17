World Bank Director has vindicated Akufo-Addo - Tema MCE

General News of Saturday, 17 June 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Metropolitan Chief Executive of Tema, Hon. Yohane Amarh Ashitey, is claiming vindication for President Akufo-Addo after a recent revelation by the Ghana Country Director of the World Bank that the Bretton Woods institution has audited the government’s spending of funds given it for COVID-19.



In an interview with journalists on the sidelines of a well-attended naming ceremony at papaatse-we clan house at Awudum in Tema Manhean on Saturday, the MCE says that the revelation that the Bank is satisfied with the expenditures so far should silence the critics and detractors of the president.



“From the horse’s own mouth we have heard the truth; I sincerely hope that the critics and detractors of the president who imputed corruption and even thievery to him over how the monies received from the world bank for COVID was spent will eat humble pie,” the MCE said.



He added, “and I hope that the lesson that baseless allegations will fall flat on the day of truth has been well learnt.”



The World Bank recently said that it is okay with how the Akufo-Addo government expended US$430million that was advanced Ghana to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.



The Bank’s Country Director for Ghana, Liberia, and Sierra Leone, Mr Pierre Frank Laporte, told Accra-based TV3 in an interview that the bank has conducted an audit and that every dime has been accounted for.



“We know each and every dollar that is spent and accounted for.”



“We have done audits”, Mr. Laporte said adding, “There are always a few things here and there and some documentation that needs to be followed, but largely speaking, we are very satisfied that our resources were spent in line with the procurement requirements that existed.”



“All the funds for COVID were not spent. There were immediate things to be spent on, but there was also construction and procurement of equipment.”



In addition to the $430 million, the World Bank also advanced an additional $130 million to Ghana for the purchase of vaccines.



The revelation deflates allegations, especially by the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), that actors of the Akufo-Addo government looted and shared the COVID funds hence their inability to account properly for it before Parliament.



According to Mr. Frank LKaporte, “We don’t feel that our resources have not been properly spent.”



“What is beautiful is that Mr. Laporte is not a Ghanaian, let alone an NPP or NDC man; just a competent technocrat doing his job,” the MCE wrote.



Hon. Amarh Ashitey used the opportunity to urge Ghanaians to continue to look up to president Akufo-Addo for honest leadership.



The big name attendees who cheered Hon. Yohane Amarh Ashitey and hailed him for his brilliant speech at the colourful ceremony include the clergy, traditional rulers, Assembly members, political party executives and women groups.