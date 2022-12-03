World AIDS Day: Ghana records 21,000 infections annually

Health News of Saturday, 3 December 2022

Source: atinkaonline.com

As the world marks World AIDS Day, statistics show that Ghana has become complacent as the annual infections in the country keep surging.



According to Dr. Kyeremeh Atuahene, Director General of the Ghana AIDS Commission, Ghana has recorded an average of 21,000 new infections per year for the past five years.



This development, he said is a result of complacency in the Country’s response to the Virus.



He made the revelations at the National AIDS Durbar held in Accra on Thursday.