Works and Housing Minister lauds Axim sea defence project Contractor

Regional News of Friday, 4 June 2021

Source: GNA

Mr Francis Asenso-Boakye, the Minister for Works and Housing has lauded the contractor on the Axim Sea Defence project for completing the project before schedule.



The Axim Sea Defence, was a campaign promise by President Nana Akufo-Addo after a tidal wave swept away a young man in that Community in 2016.



Nana Akufo-Addo, commiserating with the family and the community, pledged commitment which saw the project commencing in 2018 to protect those around the coastal areas.



Mr. Asenso-Boakye, during an inspection tour praised the contractor for helping the government to fulfil its promises adding, "We are fixing the country one project at a time".



The Minister, was happy with the stages of work on all ongoing projects along the coastline of the Western Region and encouraged the contractors to work with the Government to deliver quality infrastructure to the Ghanaian people.



Awulae Attibrukusu, the Paramount Chief of Axim lauded the government for a good work and asked that after the first phase, the second phase was also carried out on time.



The Minister later visited the Dixcove sea Defence project.