Works and Housing Committee commends MD of TDC

General News of Sunday, 9 July 2023

Source: GNA

The Works and Housing Committee of Parliament has commended Madam Alice Abena Ofori-Atta, the Managing Director (MD) of Tema Development Company (TDC) Limited, for her visionary leadership in putting up decent affordable housing units for Ghanaians.



The commendation was given by both Mr Isaac Kwame Asiamah, the Chairman of the Works, and Housing Committee of Parliament and Mr Vincent Oppong Asamoah, the Ranking Member, when the Committee toured Affordable Housing Projects been put up by the TDC at Community 26 at Kpone and the NHF Estates at Community 22, near Michel Camp in Tema.



Mr Asiamah in his remarks at the end of tour, said the TDC was established in 1962 with the core mandate of providing housing units for Government workers.



“We are happy that TDC has survived all these years. Let me commend their Management presently for their level of creativity, innovation, and enterprise,” he stated.



‘…For me, I am seeing much more improved creativity, innovation and enterprise here, because when we looked at their books, when they came before us and we went through their financials, there has been a massive transformation in terms of their financials and for us as MPs that is what we always look out for – critical areas of competence, making sure that whatever we do there is value for money and at the end of the day, the Ghanaian worker benefits.”



He said from their observation so far at the TDC, there had been much improvement and much focus.



“Our members told me that, Honourable, this is not about politics, let’s commend this leadership for this job they have done for Mother Ghana. For the first time, my Ranking was commending you that, indeed, this is an achievement. We are proud of your achievement,” the Chairman said.



Touching on the issue of affordability, the Chairman said the fact that teachers, nurses, military officers, police, and immigration officers were buying the housing units was a testament that TDC was fulfilling its core mandate of providing housing for Ghanaian workers.



Mr Asiamah also commended the two government agencies – TDC and the Ministry of Finance through the National Homeownership Fund (NHF) for partnering with the private sector to provide houses for the people at affordable prices.



Mr Vincent Oppong Asamoah, the Ranking Member, said he was impressed that some banks were interested in the housing market mortgage system; so that workers could take the housing units and pay overtime.



He said the housing mortgage system was good and that he was encouraging TDC to do more.



He further urged them to put up high raise buildings, which could provide more accommodations for more people.



On her part, Madam Alice Abena Ofori-Atta, the MD of TDC, reiterated the Company’s commitment to achieving its mission of providing affordable housing for Ghanaians.



She said the Community 26 Affordable Housing project at Kpone had 71 blocks with 1,072 apartment units and that so far, 578 had been sold out.



Mr Dela Zumanu, General Manager, National Homeownership Fund Limited, said the NHF Estates project at Community 22, near Michel Camp Tema, was a collaboration between the Ministry of Finance and TDC and some banks as part of efforts to help curb the housing deficit and address the demand-side challenges of home ownership in the country.



He said the first phase consists of 204 housing units including one and two standard and expandable unit bedrooms with adequate infrastructure for public sector workers.



While the second phase had 201 of two- and three-bedroom houses.



The Committee as part of its oversight mandate, has over the past three weeks visited the Adentan Municipality to inspect some ongoing housing projects being executed by the State Housing Company (SHC) Limited, toured flood-prone areas and inspected some major drains storm construction workers, all in the Greater Region.