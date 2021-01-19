General News of Tuesday, 19 January 2021

Source: GNA

Workplan for Coronavirus vaccine deployment to be ready next week - Oppong Nkrumah

Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, Information Minister

The government's representative at the Information Ministry, Mr. Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, says a sub-committee set up to develop a work plan for COVID-19 vaccine deployment in Ghana will be ready with its deployment work plan next week.



Mr. Oppong Nkrumah, in a media interview on Tuesday, said the work plan would provide a detailed outline on persons with underlying health conditions, to receive the Coronavirus vaccine when it arrives in the country.



President Akufo-Addo in his 20th nation broadcast assured Ghanaians that his government would not deploy unsafe COVID-19 vaccines that would be injurious to the health of Ghanaians.



President Akufo-Addo last Sunday provided a gloomy situation of the country's Covid-19 spread, saying there was an upsurge in the active cases with infections increasing from 900 to 1,924.



The average daily active infections have risen to 200, with treatment centres that were hitherto empty now full of COVID-19 patients.



The uptick in infections has been attributed to the non-adherence to COVID-19 safety and prevention protocols during the Christmas festivities.



In view of that, the President directed the Inspector-General of Police, Mr. James Oppong Boanuh, to deploy police personnel to enforce the wearing of nose masks in public places.



He entreated Ghanaians to observe the safety rules to curb the rampaging spread of the virus, adding that failure to do so would perhaps compel him to impose another lockdown in the country.



Meanwhile, Dr Anthony Nsiah-Asare, Former Presidential Advisor on Health, has said the country was ready to adopt COVID-19 vaccines and that only vaccines that have been tested and approved by global body the World Health Organisation, and verified locally would be safe for use in the country.