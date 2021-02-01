General News of Monday, 1 February 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Workplaces can be settings for spread of coronavirus – Okoe Boye warns

Former deputy Health Minister Bernard Okoe-Boye

Workplaces can bear the semblance of places of gathering and could trigger coronavirus infections easily, if caution is not taken with respect to health protocols.



This was a caution issued by former deputy Health Minister Bernard Okoe-Boye during a morning show program on Peace FM.



“Apart from parties and weddings, there is another pseudo-party or wedding setting. That is the workplace. The conditions for which parties and weddings have been banned can exist.



“In a work place for instance, you may not know where your colleague has been over the weekend. You are four people sharing an air-conditioned office. If you remove your mask and it is an enclosed air-conditioned office; the air you all are sharing could carry the virus of one infected person,” he said.



He also advised how people could stay safe under the circumstances: “… a single person can cause five others to get infected. This is especially for enclosed indoor work spaces.



“Always keep your mask on, why does removing mask come up? To drink water or to eat. When you are going to eat, step out into an open space and do so to reduce the incidence of infection,” he added.



What the president said on work places in 23rd address



All workplaces, public and private, must employ a shift-system for workers, in addition to the use of virtual platforms for business or work.



Conferences and workshops can take place with all the appropriate protocols. However, I encourage the use of virtual platforms for such engagements.