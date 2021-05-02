Workers must collaborate with government to develop economy - Letsa

Regional News of Sunday, 2 May 2021

Source: GNA

The Volta Regional Minister, Dr Archibald Yao Letsa has called on workers to support government's efforts at reviving the economy despite coronavirus.



He said as government has labored at economic recovery and as such, it would be necessary for the various working groups to contribute their quota.



Dr. Letsa who was addressing the 2021 annual May Day celebration in the Volta Region, also noted that workers' adherence to the coronavirus protocols remains key in restoring economic levels.



“Indeed government empathizes with those in the private sector, whose businesses and jobs were affected during the outbreak of the virus. His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo is working to tackle the virus head on. As workers we have a role to play in ensuring that all protocols are duly followed. It is my clarion call that we would as workers put our heads together as one people to develop a comprehensive plan that would help shape the economy and the health sector," he said.



“It is in this light that we all need to be careful in our offices, homes, and market places and to adopt practices and measures that will help eradicate the virus to bring back our economy to normalcy,” he added.



The Regional Minister reiterated government's commitment towards providing an enabling environment for job creation, and accelerating targeted investment in the economy towards private sector development.



This year’s May Day celebration is on the theme “Economic recovery in an era of COVID-19; the role of Social Partners.



About 150 representatives of the various organized labour groups of the TUC from the Volta and Oti regions came together for a limited attendance celebration in Ho under strict coronavirus protocols.