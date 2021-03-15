Regional News of Monday, 15 March 2021

Source: Class FM

Workers constructing Sofoline interchange demonstrate over salaries

Workers of China Geo Company

Workers of China Geo Company, constructing the Sofoline interchange project in the Ashanti region today, Monday, 15 March 2021 prevented management of the company from entering their offices as they continued their demonstration and strike action over their salaries.



The angry workers also burnt car tyres to express their wrath the management’s refusal to adjust their salaries upwards.



The police from Sofoline intervened and spoke to the workers to calm situations down.



The workers say their salaries have not been increased for the past six years despite their grievances and several appeals to their management.



Mr Rudolph Asoalla, the Workers' Union Chairman speaking in an interview with Class News’ regional correspondent Elisha Adarkwah confirmed that the angry staff have locked the offices of the management.



“I’ve tried to convince the workers to resume work but they have refused and want to hear from the management that they’ve agreed to increase their salaries before they resume work…”



He said he has spoken to the workers not to destroy anything but demonstrate peacefully.