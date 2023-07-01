Workers at Tetteh Quarshie Memorial Hospital worried over inadequate medical supplies

Health News of Saturday, 1 July 2023

Source: Richard Obeng Bediako

Several workers at the Tetteh Quarshie Memorial Hospital in Mampong Akuapem, Eastern Region, are expressing their discontent with the lack of basic medical supplies, such as gloves and gauges.



Speaking on condition of anonymity due to fear of victimization, some nurses and other health workers shared their concerns. They highlighted that despite the hospital undergoing significant renovations, they continue to face shortages of essential items needed to care for patients.



“Our safety is being compromised. It’s unimaginable to work without gloves, especially during a time when there are many communicable diseases,” revealed one nurse.



Another healthcare worker stated, “Tetteh Quarshie Memorial Hospital is a vital facility in this area, yet we lack fundamental resources like syringes and gloves. The facility’s management needs to take immediate action. Just look at the government’s expenditure on renovating the facility, but we still cannot obtain basic necessities for our work.”



“We are afraid to speak to the media about the situation here. From the outside, everything may appear fine due to the renovated facility, but things are far from well. The Minister of Health, Kwaku Agyemang Manu, needs to be made aware that the facility is on the verge of collapse,” emphasized another worker.



Attempts to reach the hospital’s management for comment were unsuccessful.