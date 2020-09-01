Regional News of Tuesday, 1 September 2020

Source: Starr FM

Worker trapped in Bitumen barrel while stealing from employer

Emmanuel Gyimah attempted to steal bitumen from his employer

Twenty-five-year-old Emmanuel Gyimah is on admission at the Effia-Nkwanta Regional hospital after he attempted stealing bitumen belonging to his employer.



He reportedly got trapped in the barrel in the process.



The Manageress of E. N. H Emotion Company located at Kansaworodo in the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis, Regina Ayiworoh, and the Production Manager Charles Quayson told the Kwesimintsim police command that they received a call from the security on duty that Emmanuel Gyimah alongside his accomplice Bernard Koranteng secretly entered the company’s premises ostensibly to steal the bitumen.



Luck, however, eluded Emmanuel who fell into the bitumen barrel, they reported.



Madam Ayiworoh further told the police that they quickly informed the Ghana National Fire Service and the police patrol team to assist them to save the suspect.



Emmanuel’s accomplice Bernard Koranteng is reportedly currently on the run.



As at the time of filing this story, the suspect was said to be in a stable condition.





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.