Work with unity – NDC tells its MPs

Politics of Sunday, 18 April 2021

Source: 3 News

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has told its Members of Parliament to work with unity and hold the Akufo-Addo administration accountable.



This comes after the NDC MPs have been faced with division following the approval of all of President Akufo-Addo’s ministerial nominees.



The development led to the resignation of lawmaker for North Tongu Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa from the Appointment Committee of Parliament.



The party held a three (3)-day retreat in Ho, in the Volta region which ended today, Sunday 18th April 2021 to discuss issues relating to the 2020 polls.



A communique issues at the end of the meeting said: “The NDC Parliamentary Caucus has been advised to work hard with a united purpose and hold the failed Akufo-Addo government accountable.”



Below is the full communique:



COMMUNIQUE ISSUED AT THE END OF THE NDC’S POST ELECTION RETREAT.



18TH APRIL, 2020



The leadership of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), concluded a three (3)-day retreat in Ho, in the Volta region today, Sunday 18th April, 2021.



The retreat was attended by the party’s Flag-bearer and Running Mate for the 2020 Presidential Election, the Functional Executive Committee, representation from the Council of Elders, Parliamentary Caucus Leadership, all 16 regional Chairmen and Secretaries and other leading members of the Party.



This special program was intended to assess the party’s performance in the 2020 general elections, strengthen the structures of the Party and strategize on the reorganization of the Party for victory in the 2024 general elections.







Also, the meeting throughly examined the role of the Electoral Commission, the military and other Security Agencies in the 2020 general elections.



The leadership of the party resolved to immediately address the challenges that affected the party in the 2020 general elections, push for electoral reforms and embark on a series of programs to enhance party unity and rekindle the spirit of commitment and hard work among the rank and file of the party for the recapturing of power in 2024.



A roadmap for the reorganization of the party was adopted and will be announced in the coming weeks upon approval by the National Executive Committee of the party.



Party Executives at the Branch and Constituency levels are directed to urgently begin holding regular weekly meetings and activate steps for mobilizing existing and new members.







The NDC Parliamentary Caucus has been advised to work hard with a united purpose and hold the failed Akufo-Addo government accountable.



The leadership of the party wishes to express our profound gratitude to the rank and file of the party for the hard work, dedication and commitment exhibited during the just ended elections. Our deepest condolence goes to all the families of those who lost their lives in the defense of our democracy. These great men and woman have attained martyrdom in the NDC and in our collective democratic pursuit, and the NDC will stop at nothing to seek justice for them.



The leadership of the party urges all members and sympathizers of the party to actively participate in the reorganization program that will soon be rolled out by the party as we continue our quest to rescue Ghana from the clutches of the inept, deceitful and corrupt NPP/Akufo-Addo government and restore her back to path of development, inclusion and progress.



Signed.



Hon. Johnson Asiedu Nketia



General Secretary