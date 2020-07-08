Politics of Wednesday, 8 July 2020

Work to prove your capability - Political Scientist to Naana Opoku-Agyemang

Senior Political Scientist and Lecturer, Dr. Ebenezer Teye Amanor Lartey, has advised the running mate of the opposition NDC, Prof Jane Opoku-Agyemang to work hard to prove she can deliver as a vice president if the 2020 election goes in their favour.



"She (Jane Opoku-Agyemang) has to understand the position she’s occupying and show to the world she is capable of handling the position if Mahama wins the 2020 election or lose’’.



Dr Ebenezer Lartey said the President’s choice presents an opportunity to “bring a female to the table.” But there’s much to be done to help her stand with vice president Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia.



Even though people are comparing Jane to Bawumia due to Bawumia's economic background, that is why she has to work hard to debunk those statements from the public or other political parties to prove them wrong.



This comes after the former President named the former Education Minister as his running mate on Monday, July 6, 2020.



Dr Ebenezer Lartey said Prof Jane is an eloquent and a communicator which he believes when it comes to party affairs she can handle it. Also many will prefer to vote because she’s a woman.



But when it comes to the intellectual’s is going to be a problem because they will look for all the qualities in terms of trade stocks, international relations, security issues, business and so on and so on, that is where the problem will come from because she will have to address Ghanaians on economics. He said how she would deal with the situation since she has no economics background.



Meanwhile, the former President’s choice has been criticized by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) over his choice.





