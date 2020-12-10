Politics of Thursday, 10 December 2020

Work tirelessly – George Andah tells Hannah Tetteh’s sister who defeated him

MP for Awutu Senya West constituency, Nenyi George Andah and Gizella Tetteh–Agbotui

The defeated Parliamentary Candidate in the just-ended general elections in the Awutu Senya West constituency on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nenyi George Andah, has asked the victor, Gizella Tetteh –Agbotui, sister of former Member of Parliament for the same area Hannah Tetteh, to work tirelessly to progress the constituency.



Gizella Tetteh polled 32,708 while incumbent George Andah who defeated Hannah Tetteh in the 2016 elections, polled 29,832 in the December 7, 2020 elections.



In a statement after the polls, George Andah said “I also extend congratulations to ASWC MP-elect, Mrs. Gizella Tetteh -Agbotui and her team. I wish her every success and trust she will work tirelessly to continue on the progress for the better of our shared and beloved people of ASWC.



“I am of the firm belief that God knows best and He has a reason for everything that He does. I will take some time to step back, for now, review our actions and inactions to gain deeper insights in order to consolidate our success journey going forward.”



Below is his full statement



Dear DoMore Partners,



I would like to first give thanks to God and my great team for their tireless and dedicated efforts and to the citizens of Awutu Senya West Constituency.



You, the people of ASWC, entrusted me with four years of doing more, in terms of representing you in Parliament whilst lobbying for development and empowerment, and I believe we made some good progress and have set ASWC as a constituency to watch in Ghana.



Sometimes good things fall apart so that better things can fall together.



Defeat is not the worst of failures , Not to have tried is the true failure. – George Edward



This wasn’t the parliamentary results we expected with all we put into ASWC in the past four years, but I will continue to give thanks to God for how far he has brought us.



Throughout my life journey, I have known that, sometimes we win and sometimes we don’t but always, we must learn the lessons!



I thank God and ASWC that we won ASWC for HE President Nana Akufo-Addo and that ASWC and Ghana have given him #4MoreYears2DoMore.



And to all in ASWC who came out to vote, I say thank you for giving me a great opportunity to serve you as your representative in Parliament. I accept your verdict of my term of office in good faith.



To ‘Prof’, the NPP ASWC Councils of Elders/Patrons, the NPP ASWC campaign team, all Sector Heads, all Electoral Area and Polling Station Campaign teams, my secretariat team, to all volunteers and everyone that played a role, we know we put in our best and I am grateful to have had the opportunity to work on the campaign with each one of you.



To all Traditional and Faith leaders, Local media Reps, Business(wo)men, Musicians, Traders, Transporters, Health staff, Teachers, Farmers/Fishers, Beauticians, Dress Makers, Artisans, Women’s Groups, Youth Groups, Ghetto Groups, Settler Groups. Nasara groups, Boys Boys/Gals Gals, Footballers, and all our stakeholders, I say thank you for being there along this journey.



To Sante my wife, my Andah/Hagan/Barning families, and to all my friends, I am grateful for your kind support, love and presence.



My heartfelt appreciation to H.E. President Akufo-Addo, H.E. Vice-President Bawumia; the First and Second Ladies, the Chief of Staff, fine brain and political leader and my boss Hon Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, Regional Chairman Robert Kutin Jnr and NPP CR Executive Team members, National Chairman Freddie Blay and his executive team, my political godfather Kwamina Bartels, NPP Majority Caucus in Parliament, leadership and members of the NPP Communications Team, and all members of my beloved New Patriotic Party and the Government of President Nana Addo for their trust and support throughout the past four years and during the campaign.



I also extend congratulations to ASWC MP-elect, Mrs Gizella Tetteh -Agbotui and her team. I wish her every success and trust she will work tirelessly to continue on the progress for the better of our shared and beloved people of ASWC.



I am of the firm belief that God knows best and He has a reason for everything that He does.



I will take some time to step back, for now, review our actions and inactions to gain deeper insights in order to consolidate our success journey going forward.



I will certainly add a few more chapters to my soon to be released autobiography, and if need be, if it is the will of God, the good people of ASWC, my party, my family friends, we will be back bigger and better to serve God, Country and ASWC.



God bless you all and God bless Ghana.



Nenyi George Andah (MP)



Awutu Senya West

