Work stalls on 500-bed Afari hospital as workers not paid for 5 months

Regional News of Friday, 7 May 2021

Source: Class FM

Construction work on the almost-complete Kumasi Military hospital project in Afari in the Atwima Nwabiagya District of the Ashanti Region has stalled since December last year.



A source at the site told Kumasi FM’s Elisha Adarkwah that the work has been on hold for the past five months.



This, according to him, was because workers could not be paid.



A video of the abandoned project was recently circulated on social media.



The 500-bed facility, which started in the erstwhile Mahama administration, was designed to be a referral facility to take off some burden from the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.



It is expected to have all the normal components of a medical center, including 17 specialist clinics, pharmacy units, theatres, laboratories, a kitchen, a laundry, a morgue, treatment plants for water, sewerage and medical waste as well as an internal gas-generating system.



However, shrubs are starting to take over the place due to the hiatus.



The health facility was also designed to have a large car park, a helipad to receive emergencies by helicopters and seven different flats of staff accommodation.