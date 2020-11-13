Regional News of Friday, 13 November 2020

Work on Kedzikope 20-seater toilet facility progress steadily

The 20-seater toilet is still under construction

Correspondence from Volta Region:



The construction of a 20-seater modern toilet for the people of Kedzikope in the Keta Municipality of the Volta Region is progressing steadily as the Municipal authorities are optimistic of getting the job done on time.



The toilet facility which is the first to have ever be constructed in the Kedzikope community will serve a population of approximately 2000 people when completed.



Work on the toilet began a month after the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Keta Constituency, Godwin Effah cut sod to signify the commencement of the project on August 5, 2020.



Upon a visit to the site on Thursday, November 12, by GhanaWeb's Volta Regional Correspondent, he witnessed that work on the project is halfway through.



The project is being executed by 3H Technology and Engineering Services Limited.



At the time of GhanaWeb’s visit to the place, there were no workers and activities going on.



However, a woman who gave her name as Akuyo revealed that the workers have been coming to the site but they were not around that week.



"They have been coming to work but it seems this week I did not see them around,” Akuyo disclosed.



The project is funded by the Akufo-Addo-led government as part of the Infrastructure for Poverty Eradication Program (IPEP). It is expected to be completed by mid-January next year.

