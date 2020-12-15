Politics of Tuesday, 15 December 2020

Work of Majority to suffer through appointment of Ministers - MP

Ben Abdallah Banda

The Member of Parliament (MP) for the Offinso North Constituency, Ben Abdallah Banda, has said the Majority seats will certainly go to the side of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).



He has, however, noted that the members must always be in Parliament because they cannot absent themselves like they used to do.



This he lamented could affect the Majority side in pushing the business of the House.



He is also raising concerns over the appointment of Ministers, a situation he bemoaned could affect the business of the house because the Majority has lost several seats in the just-ended elections.



The legislator was speaking to Kwabena Agyapong on Frontline on Rainbowradioonline.com.



He said the work of the Eighth Parliament will suffer should the majority of ministers and deputies be appointed from the House.



He explained that he believes the president in his wisdom will make an appointment that will not affect the work of the House.



He said if the president decides to appoint about 90 ministers and appoints 60 from parliament, it will make them too busy to concentrate on their parliamentary duties, a situation he noted will make it difficult for the Majority to push through with the business of the House.



In his personal opinion, he would wish the appointment of ministers would not be like what we have witnessed in the president’s first term.



He was also convinced the party will win disputed seats, hence his stance.



“The moment the independent MP joins another, it ceases to become a hung Parliament even if the two main parties have the same number,” he said.



He added: “If the NDC had the majority seats, they would have elected the Speaker, and Deputy Speakers and they can lead in various committees in Parliament but as it stands now, that is not the case.”

