Work hard for NPP to remain in office- Savannah Regional minister, Mr. Saeed Jibril to TESCON members

Regional News of Wednesday, 1 February 2023

Source: nkilgifmonline.com

The Savannah Regional minister, Mr. Saeed Muhaz Jibril in an address to over 500 participants urged members of TESCON to remain united to be able to win 2024 election.



He reminded them that the dynamics and evolution of the NPP party is changing and it is now in the hands of the youth so they are going to depend on the youth to win the 2024 election and used the opportunity to task the TESCON membership to sell the good works of the NPP government, and also measure the achievement of the Party Metric by metric with that of the NDC.



Mr. Saeed Muhaz Jibril reminded the gathering that the NPP created 3 districts in the savannah region namely Sawla-Tuna-Kalba district, North East Gonja District, and the Central Gonja District while the NDC created only one district which is the North Gonja District and that, since the implementation of the fourth republican constitution, the NPP has employed over 500,000 employees into the controller and accountant general. Mr. Muhaz added he assures the youth and TESCON members of his support.



The Savannah Regional Youth Organizer Mr. Raphael Akati in a speech to open the conference spelt out the role and purpose of the youth wing, he took the audience through his work so far and charged them to remain steadfast as there is more for young people in the coming days.



Dubbed the ‘Big Event’, the teeming youth came out of the program more energized, reassured and armed with further and better competence through the training to offer themselves in service of the NPP and Ghana at large.



The Deputy National Women organizer of the NPP, Hajia Safia Mohammed also in an address urged the youth to use persuasive style of campaign on social media and market the achievement of the party and stop arguing with the NDC on platforms because the NPP cannot beat the NDC when it comes to propaganda.



She said the NDC can only win the 2024 election only if the NPP decide to hand over power to them. ”We are going to campaign democratically and win democratically” she concluded.



The 2023 Savannah Region TESCON Conference brought together the youth, leadership of the party in the Region, MDCEs, MPs, Tescon and National Executives.



The program kicked started with a well-attended health and fitness walk with the Regional Chairman, Professor Sulemana Iddrisu Kalamonia in attendance; National and Regional Youth Organizers, Salam Mustapha and Raphael Akati Mahama respectively, Youth Organizers across all seven (7) Constituencies, Deputy National Women Organizer, Hajia Safia Mohammed, TESCON and the general public.



On the principal streets of the capital in Damongo, the team aerobically danced to music with excitement, applause and cheers to a successful end inside the Damongo astroturf.