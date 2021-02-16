General News of Tuesday, 16 February 2021

Words have meanings, be mindful of what you say – Haruna Iddrisu advises Ursula

Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu

The practice of Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu serving some ministerial-nominees with words of advice is fast becoming a feature of the vetting of appointees for the second term of President Akufo-Addo’s administration.



First it was Matthew Opoku Prempeh, the nominee for Energy Ministry now Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, the minister-designate for Communication and Digitization.



Ursula Owusu-Ekuful who is part of the Appointment Committee faced her colleagues on Monday, February 15, 2021 and her seemingly hubristic attitude was discussed.



Asking the nominee the last batch of questions, the minority leader capped his questions with some counsel. He reminded Ursula that words send messages and invoke emotions so whenever she is speaking, she should choose her words carefully.



“Words have meanings. The words that come out of your lips fly like… so just be mindful of what you say sometimes. In your public discourse you appear to be very harsh and uncharitable on your words. It does not help,” Haruna stressed.



Citing a number of instances where he felt Ursula was harsh on some politicians, MP for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa asked if she does not regret her conduct some times. Ursula in her defence, stated that her assertiveness and firmness is misconstrued to be arrogance.



“… And so words have meanings, if we put the right meanings to them, we will not hop into the mistaken belief that maybe something untoward is being said but as I said, I am fair but I am firm in the work that I do,” she said.