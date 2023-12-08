Wontumi welcomes prospect of running mate from Ashanti Region

Politics of Friday, 8 December 2023

The Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Benard Antwi Bosiako, has shared his perspective on the possibility of the party’s vice-presidential candidate hailing from the Ashanti region.



Expressing his sentiments, Chairman Wontumi stated, “I would express gratitude to God if the running mate happens to be from the Ashanti region.”



Clarifying further, he emphasized that while he is unaware of the specific individual in consideration, the prospect of the running mate being chosen from the Ashanti region would be welcomed with appreciation.



The NPP has extended additional time to its flag bearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, for consultations to finalize the selection of a running mate for the upcoming 2024 general election.



This decision was made during the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) and the National Council (NC) meeting held in Accra.



Several names are circulating within NPP circles as potential running mates, including the Minister of Energy, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, Member of Parliament for Manyhia South in the Ashanti Region; the Minister of Education, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, Member of Parliament for Bosomtwe in the Ashanti Region; and the Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament and Member of Parliament for Bekwai in the Ashanti Region, Joseph Osei Owusu.



Chairman Wontumi, commonly known by this nickname, responded to these developments during an appearance on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen show.



He stressed the importance of allowing Dr. Bawumia the necessary time for meticulous consideration and strategic planning in the selection of a running mate.



However, Chairman Wontumi refuted claims suggesting that he has endorsed Kyei Mensah Bonsu as the running mate, asserting, “It’s not appropriate to discuss the matter publicly since Bawumia has indicated he requires more time for his decision. It would not be right for me to make such statements in public.”