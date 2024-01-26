Wontumi to appear before Kumasi Traditional Council - Manhyia-linked radio

General News of Friday, 26 January 2024

Ashanti Regional Chairman of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Boasiako, will appear before the Kumasi Traditional Council on January 29, 2024, on the back of a summons issued earlier this week.



Chairman Wontumi as he is popularly referred to is accused of making disrespectful comments directed at lowering the authority of the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.



The NPP was summoned to produce him before the council on January 22 but its General Secretary reported that he was sick and unable to appear on the said date.



Wontumi's appearance before the Council became the subject of controversy after a website associated with his radio station reported that the Asantehene had ordered the summons to be stood down.



Other sources at Manhyia dismissed the report which was gaining currency, two days after the January 29 date was announced.



Opemsuo Radio, a channel affiliated with Manhyia Palace, seat of the Asantehene has, however, announced that Wontumi and others summoned by the Council will appear on the said date.



"Mr. Bernard Antwi Boasiako, known as Wontumi and co to appear before the Kumasi Traditional Council on Monday, 29th January 2024," their post on social media read.



He is expected to appear along with the management of his media network and a host of one of their flagship programmes.



The host, Maurice Ampaw, summoned over derogatory comments directed at some members of the Council has, however, confirmed that he will not honour the invitation.



He said in an interview on Abusua FM (January 25, 2024) that attending upon the Council will amount to submitting himself for heckles and more insults.



“I am yet to appear before you but you are prejudiced and have judged me. I am all over social media because of your harsh words on me. To cap it off, you have given fodder to my enemies and that Chairman Wontumi to abuse us without cause.



“What then am I going to do there on Monday? What exactly? Me, Akoto Ampaw, who has been judged guilty, I will only be unduly heckled if I attend… Otumfuo is not around and it is sad, he will never do that,” he stated.



The Council in its hearing on Monday, addressed the issue of alleged disrespect directed at the Asantehene by chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Chairman Wontumi.



While Wontumi was absent due to illness, the chiefs raised the issue of Ampaw’s statements in defense of Wontumi which included that the chiefs who summoned him were also engaged in other disrespectful acts like double land sales, galamsey, taking peoples wives and yet they had the effrontery to summon Wontumi.



Ampaw, was speaking on a radio station belonging to Wontumi. The station has apologized for the comments as has Ampaw himself.



Wontumi’s attendance before the Council has also been confirmed according to Opemsuo Radio, a station affiliated with the Manhyia Palace.





