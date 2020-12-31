Politics of Thursday, 31 December 2020

Wontumi’s agenda 47/47 was just an ‘Ananse story’ – NDC Organiser mocks

The Regional Organiser of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) Isham Alhassan has described the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP’s) agenda “47/47” seat which sought to capture all parliamentary seats in the region as an “Ananse story”.



He said the vision of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) was unrealistic and just a lip-pronouncement to make it appear as though they were working.



Prior to the December 7, 2020 general elections, the NPP in the Ashanti Region led by their Chairman, Bernard Antwi Boasiako popularly known as Chairman Wontumi launched an agenda known as operation 47/47.



Their agenda sought to maintain all 44 parliamentary seats of the NPP in the region and also recapture the other three (3) which was in the hands of their rival the NDC.



However, after the elections, the NDC was able to add one seat to the already existing 3 crippling the agenda that was much touted in the area.



The 'defeat' by the NPP followed series of attacks on the party’s chairman Mr. Antwi Boasiako by some leadership of the NPP calling for his resignation.



However, speaking on the matter on Kumasi-based Akoma FM monitored by MyNewsGh.com, Isham Alhassan made a mockery of Chairman Wontumi saying, "our NPP brothers in the region kept making unfulfilled promises. They told folk tales (Ananse stories) to their leadership in Kumasi and Accra that they are embarking on operation 47/47 as if the hands of NDC Executives in the regions have been tied up”.



According to Isham Alhassan, the huge number of votes the NDC had in the just-ended election is a sign that indeed the people of the region really appreciated them by encouraging and praising them for the good job their flag bearer John Mahama did in the region during his era.



In the just-ended presidential elections, President Nana Akufo-Addo of the NPP polled 1,795,824 of the total votes cast whiles John Dramani Mahama also polled 653,149 votes representing 26.1% of the total votes cast in the region.





