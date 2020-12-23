General News of Wednesday, 23 December 2020

Wontumi running away from his GH¢ 6m debt to Kweku Oteng - Kwame Tanko

Chairman Wontumi, Ashanti Regional Chairman, NPP

Radio Morning Show host has disclosed that the incessant attacks on the President of Angel Group of Companies by the Ashanti Regional Chairman is because he does not want to settle his indebtedness to Dr. Kwaku Oteng.



According to him, while the COVID-19 was at its peak, the Ashanti Regional Chairman for the New Patriotic Party, Chairman Wontumi ordered for hand sanitizers to the tune of six million Ghana cedis to be distributed in the region.



He said Wontumi who brags about being the richest in the region, has refused to pay for the hand sanitizers which were produced on his orders and have since been dodging and doesn’t want to pay for the job done for him.



“Chairman Wontumi owes Kweku Oteng to the tune of six million Ghana cedis and because he’s chasing him for the money, he has decided to attack him. He has attacked him on several occasions. Go and pay Kweku Oteng the money you owe him and stop the attacks,” he called him out on Angel FM Kumasi.



“He added “Kweku Oteng gave Chairman Wontumi alone four brand new pickups for the 2020 elections. He gave the entire political party twelve brand new pickups for the campaign. He also gave the Ashanti region almost 1.5 million Ghana cedis”.





