Source: Ghana Guardian

Wontumi exposes Angel FM's KT over 'double standard' games with NPP, NDC

Chairman Wontumi, Ashanti Regional Chairman, NPP

Morning show host of Kumasi-based Angel FM, Kwame Tanko, popularly known as KT, has incurred the wrath of Ashanti Regional Chairman of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Boasiako aka Chairman Wontumi over what the latter describes as "double standard".



According to a report by Wontumi online, Kwame Tanko while on his Angel in the Morning show on Monday, chastised Chairman Wontumi for using his position to accumulate all major contracts for himself.



The report said KT went ahead to ask the popular Ashanti Regional Chairman to resign from his position.



But Chairman Wontumi, unenthused with the presenter's utterances called his bluff, describing him as "ungrateful". To him, the journalist is playing "double standard" with both NPP and the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), something he finds very distasteful.



He could not fathom why KT will come to his office for money every month and also team up with the NDC to destroy him.



Speaking on Wontumi TV/Radio on the issue, Chairman Wontumi cautioned the journalist to be mindful of his assertions about him whenever he is on air.



“Kwame Tanko is very ungrateful and he must be careful with what he does or say about me. I give him money every month yet he plays double standard with the NPP and the NDC,” he roared.



Wontumi, however, indicated he was not surprised of the presenter's conduct following his commitment to the NDC who are yearning him on to do the abominable.



“Though I know you take money from me and the NDC as well. You don’t bite the finger that feeds you,” he reiterated.



The Ashanti Governor, as he's affectionately called, clarified that every contract in his name from the government was acquired through due diligence and not because he is a party Chairman.



“Tell Kwame Tanko all my contracts were through bidding and even with that I used my own sweated money to fund and no one has paid me for that. So what’s he talking about?” he asked.

