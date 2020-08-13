General News of Thursday, 13 August 2020

Source: Kasapa FM

Wontumi, Tracey Boakye our major headache now - Ashanti NDC Youth Caucus

Actress Tracey Boakye and NPP Ashanti Regional Chairman, Bernard Antwi Boasiako aka Chairman Wontumi

The Ashanti NDC Youth Caucus, a group affiliated to the opposition National Democratic Congress(NDC) has tasked the leadership of the party to find immediate steps in dealing with threats posed by the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) Bernard Antwi Boasiako aka Chairman Wontumi and the controversial Actress and Film Director, Tracey Boakye.



The group says it is worried about the indifferent posture adopted by the leadership of the party in the face of threats posed by actions of the two personalities to the electoral fortunes of the party.



According to them, until the party takes immediate steps to neutralize the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the NPP and also resolve the ongoing social media outbursts by actress Tracey Boakye, the NDC must forget about any hopes of winning the December 7 elections.



In a caution statement issued by the group in Kumasi on Thursday, the Ashanti NDC Youth accused its leadership, particularly those in the Ashanti Region of sleeping on their job and allowing Chairman Wontumi to overrun them.



“Take the just ended mass registration exercise for instance; how could we have allowed the NPP to reach their 3 million target, what strategy did we adopt and how come we allowed Chairman Wontumi to prevent us from registering our people,” the group queried.



The Group, in its statement signed by their Chairman and Spokesperson, George Padmore and Siaka Moro, urged the party not to downplay the impact the current social media razzmatazz between Tracey and her adversaries could have on the party’s chances of winning the upcoming elections.



“The NPP, through its Ashanti Regional Chairman has almost succeeded in dragging the name of our Presidential Candidate and Former President Mahama into the scheme of things; now people are pointing fingers at Former President Mahama and the leadership of our party doesn’t want to do anything about it,” the Group said.



The statement further noted “Chairman Wontumi is a major threat to us in the region; we must come out with measures to squarely tackle him. If we fail to do this before December 7, we will leave to regret.”

