Politics of Tuesday, 20 October 2020

Source: Peace FM

Wontumi, Razak Kojo Opoku masterminded Odike’s disqualification – UPP Chairman alleges

Disqualified presidential candidate, Akwasi Addai Odike

The Northern Regional Chairman of United Progressive Party (UPP), Mr. Shahadu Shamsudeen is strongly accusing the NPP Ashanti Regional Chairman, Kwabena Antwi Boasiako and CVM President, Razak Kojo Opoku as the master brains behind the disqualification of Akwasi Addai Odike, 2020 Presidential Candidate of the United Progressive Party (UPP) and Nana Agyenim Boateng of United Front Party.



According to him, “Razak Kojo Opoku and Chairman Wontumi have been doing everything possible behind the scene using some of the executives to frustrate the smaller political parties whose founders are living in the Ashanti Region.”



“The two gentlemen, Chairman Wontumi and Razak Kojo Opoku are very diabolical and politically mafia people who are bent on ensuring that any minor political party who speaks against the interest of the ruling New Patriotic Party especially in the Ashanti Region, the stronghold of NPP is disorganized and possibly disqualified from the Presidential race,” he added in a statement.



The statement further said, “They [Razak Kojo Opoku and Chairman Wontumi] used the same strategy against some minor political parties in the 2016 general elections.”



“They always use some of the executives against the Founder and Presidential Candidates of the minority political parties especially those having their Headquarters in the Ashanti Region, God will never forgive Razak Kojo Opoku and his master Chairman Wontumi for their diabolical agenda against some smaller political parties.”





