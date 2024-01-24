Wontumi Media apologizes to Manhyia Palace over Maurice Ampaw 'unacceptable' outburst

General News of Wednesday, 24 January 2024

Ahead of honouring a summons issued by the Kumasi Traditional Council over a controversial broadcast, the management of Wontumi Multimedia has rendered an unqualified apology to traditional leaders in the Ashanti Region.



The apology is over the recent conduct of lawyer Maurice Ampaw on an episode of his Mmra Ne Abrabo Mu Nsem programme aired on Wontumi TV.



Describing his utterance as unruly in a statement signed by the General Manager of the media outfit, the management said Maurice Ampaw’s conduct was unacceptable.



“The Management of Wontumi Multimedia wishes to render its unqualified and unreserved apology to the Kumasi Traditional Council (KTC) and Nananom for the unruly behaviour exhibited by one of our hosts at Wontumi Television by name Lawyer Maurice Ampaw.



“Management understands the importance of upholding respect and dignity, especially when it comes to matters involving customs and traditions, as well as esteemed figures like yourselves.



“We recognize that the conduct displayed by Lawyer Maurice Ampaw through our medium Wontumi Television, was completely unacceptable and does not reflect the values and standards of our organization,” the statement said.



While noting steps being taken to remedy the situation, the management said it had directed the indefinite suspension of the programme pending the final resolution of the matter.



“We must bring to the notice of our respected Nananom that management had no foreknowledge of the content of the programme on the said night, neither does it control over the minute details of the programme. Lawyer Maurice Ampaw unilaterally produced his show and determined issues to be discussed.



“Notwithstanding that, management does not intend to absorb itself of any blame and therefore accept full responsibility for any mishap,” the statement added.



The Kumasi Traditional Council recently summoned the Ashanti Regional Chairman and owner of Wontumi Multimedia, Bernard Antwi Boasiako alias Chairman Wontumi over reports of his challenge of the authority of the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II during a party event.



Appearing before the Council last week, leadership of the NPP led by the party’s General Secretary, Justin Frimpong Koduah pleaded for time for Wontumi to make his appearance citing health reasons.



But the Council refuted the justification and ordered the party to produce Wontumi within seven days.



The Council further demanded the presence of Maurice Ampaw and the management of Wontumi Media over the utterance of the lawyer on the matter involving their owner.







